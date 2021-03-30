Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 226 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 406.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

