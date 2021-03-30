Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 226 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 406.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit