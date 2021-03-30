Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $29,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

