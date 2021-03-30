Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

