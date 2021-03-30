Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

