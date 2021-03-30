ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

