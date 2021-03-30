Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading 2% Higher

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,392.33 and last traded at $1,381.09. 78 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,354.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,852.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,339.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,241.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.