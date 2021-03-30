Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,597.05

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,597.05 and traded as high as C$1,736.92. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,728.40, with a volume of 26,222 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,684.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,597.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.7799981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

