ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.73

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 23016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on WISH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

