Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

