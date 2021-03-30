Contrasting Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72% ResMed 22.45% 30.64% 16.43%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 ResMed 0 4 4 0 2.50

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than ResMed.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 38.63 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.11 ResMed $2.96 billion 9.40 $621.67 million $4.76 40.14

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ResMed beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; AirView that enables remote monitoring, over-the-air trouble shooting, and changing of device settings; and myAir, a patient engagement application that offers sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it provides business management software and services to out-of-hospital providers, home medical equipment, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics; and HEALTHCAREfirst and MatrixCare solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

