Contrasting Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Surgalign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $4.48 billion 19.14 $1.38 billion $9.95 72.76 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.57 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -13.38

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 3 8 10 0 2.33 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $736.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Surgalign has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.49%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 24.45% 12.08% 10.44% Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Surgalign on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures; and provides SimNow, a cloud-enabled simulation platform, which allows surgeons to learn and practice their surgical skills; Iris, an augmented reality imaging product for use in kidney procedures; and Intuitive Cloud that enables proactive monitoring and software updates. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument; E-100 generator, an electrosurgical generator; SureForm 45 Curved-Tip stapler; and SynchroSeal for sealing and transection with a single pedal press. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate the use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

