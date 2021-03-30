Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,429 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

