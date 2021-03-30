Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,063 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Plexus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

