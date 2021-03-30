Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 137,220 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of Forestar Group worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

