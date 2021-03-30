Credit Suisse AG Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of FirstCash worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

