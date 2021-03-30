Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,999 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 471,999 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 223,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

CADE stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

