Credit Suisse AG Purchases 57,787 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,185. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.