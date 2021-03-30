Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,277,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

