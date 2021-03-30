Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCPH. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,149. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

