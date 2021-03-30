Critical Contrast: Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) versus MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.0% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Focus Universal and MKS Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A MKS Instruments 0 2 8 0 2.80

MKS Instruments has a consensus target price of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focus Universal and MKS Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A MKS Instruments $1.90 billion 5.18 $140.39 million $4.52 39.45

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Universal and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% MKS Instruments 12.78% 16.49% 9.74%

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Focus Universal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products. The company's Light & Motion segment offers laser-based systems, such as amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers; and photonics products comprising optical components, lens assemblies, and vibration isolation solutions, as well as instruments and motion products, such as high-precision motion stages and controls, hexapods, photonics instruments for measurement and analysis, and production equipment for test and measurement. Its Equipment & Solutions segment provides laser-based systems for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, including flexible interconnect PCB processing systems and high-density interconnect solutions for rigid PCB manufacturing and substrate processing, as well as passive component multilayer ceramic capacitor testing. The company serves semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research, and defense markets. It markets and sells its products and services through its direct sales organization, independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as through its websites and product catalogs. MKS Instruments, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

