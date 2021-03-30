Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

