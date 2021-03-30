Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

