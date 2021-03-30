CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,848. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

