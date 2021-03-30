Crowns (CWS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.05 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $34.20 million and $5.05 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $41.46 or 0.00070225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 824,784 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

