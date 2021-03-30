CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CURI. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.72 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

