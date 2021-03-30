Curis, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Curis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $12,865,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

