CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.24 Million

Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post $999.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $979.00 million. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CVR Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 471,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 652,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

