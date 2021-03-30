Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Up 101.7% in March

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLXPF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 406,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,083. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

