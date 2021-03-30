Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 940,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,306.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$17.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $17.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dai-ichi Life from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

