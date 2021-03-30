Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,045. Dana has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

