Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 131% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 131% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $5.73 million and $14,202.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,742.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.19 or 0.00635530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,240,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

