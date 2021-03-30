Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $470,745.44 and $18,645.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068313 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002420 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,310 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

