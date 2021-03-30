Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Datum has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $122,993.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,975.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00639984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

