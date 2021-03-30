Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.