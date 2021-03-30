Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 68.7% in March

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 85,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 4.99% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.99. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.