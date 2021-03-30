Delta 9 Cannabis (DN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.60. 35,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$61.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded Delta 9 Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.34 to C$1.24 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

