Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DEQ. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.75).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ opened at €18.10 ($21.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.52 and its 200-day moving average is €15.72. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €19.50 ($22.94).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.