Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.38 ($52.21).

FRA DWNI opened at €39.46 ($46.42) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.80 and a 200 day moving average of €42.13.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

