Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.50

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

