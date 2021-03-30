Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.39.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

