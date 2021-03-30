Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce $59.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.20 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $228.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $318.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $270.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $328.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

DRNA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 69,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

