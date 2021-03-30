Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

