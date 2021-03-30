Digiwage Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 53% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $83,103.25 and approximately $22.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

