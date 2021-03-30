Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dillard’s and Pick n Pay Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.31 $111.08 million $4.17 21.53 Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pick n Pay Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and Pick n Pay Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s -1.51% -4.82% -2.12% Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dillard’s and Pick n Pay Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 2 3 0 0 1.60 Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dillard’s presently has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential downside of 35.61%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Summary

Pick n Pay Stores beats Dillard’s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 30, 2020, the company had 257 Dillard's stores and 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products. The company also offers its products through an online shopping platform www.pnp.co.za. In addition, it acquires and develops retail and distribution sites; and provides third-party bill payments, travel and event ticketing, and financial services, as well as gift cards; and sells prepaid electricity. The company operates a network of 1,925 owned and franchised stores. Pick n Pay Stores Limited was founded in 1967 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

