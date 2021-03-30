Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

