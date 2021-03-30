Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

DS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

