Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,184 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,915 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

