DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $92.27 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 85.8% against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.27 million and $4.61 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,783.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,429,464,861 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

