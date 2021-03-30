Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

