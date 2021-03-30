DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.46

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 25339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 33.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

