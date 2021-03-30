Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 293,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 577,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 34,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,617. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

